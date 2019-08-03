UNSC countries’ envoys to be briefed on Kashmir: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Following Indian army’s use of cluster bombs across the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan has decided to give briefing to the permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).Pakistan has also written a letter to the United Nations regarding the Indian violation of the borders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India has lost control of the situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHC) and it wants to divert attention from this issue by creating a contentious situation.

This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention and International laws, Shah Mehmood said on Twitter. He said India in its war frenzy was not only sabotaging regional peace, but also committing gross human rights violations along the LoC.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while condemning the fresh wave of Indian aggression in Neelum Valley said New Delhi had already lost the case of Kashmir in the hearts of Kashmiris.

In a video message, she strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism and said the use of cluster bombs on innocent children and women in Neelum Valley was a flagrant violation of the international laws. “India just can’t crush the Kashmir freedom movement by using cluster bombs,” she asserted.

India, she added, had proved yet again that it was the major hurdle in the way of regional peace. The so-called largest democracy in the world, she noted, was trampling the human rights of Kashmiris while the extremist outfit RSS was unleashing violence on Indian minorities.

It was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, she pointed out that peace in the region was possible only through dialogue. She regretted that India was not allowing media and human right bodies to visit Indian Held Kashmir (IHC).

She said that during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir issue was the victory of Kashmiris’ narrative. “It is the resolve of the PTI government to ensure the people of Kashmir exercise their right to self-determination,” she said.

The prime minister, she noted, had already effectively represented the nation’s categorical stance before the world. She added the nation fully condemned the Indian aggression and stood by the armed forces like a rock.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also condemned Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting civilian population with cluster ammunition.

He expressed grief over the death of a child and two other persons and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population was blatant violation of the international laws and the Geneva Convention.

The Indian forces had been violating human rights, he said, adding that the aggression had endangered peace in the region.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders condemned the Indian naked aggression across the LoC and urged the world community to take notice of the same. In separate statements, the PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi and Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiani emphasised that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and UNSC resolutions.