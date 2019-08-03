Rainwater inundates roads in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The rainwater inundated roads, streets and bus stands in the provincial capital on Saturday.

The heavy monsoon rain lashed Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan. In the provincial capital, many vehicles including motorbikes and cars broke down in the rain.

The people faced difficulty in reaching to offices as the rain turned the roads into puddles. The Met Office predicted that rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds is expected to continue at scattered places in parts of country next three days. Meanwhile, the Provincial Met Office predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, rains thunderstorm are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts, while at isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

During this period isolated heavy falls may trigger flash floods in Battagram, Torghar, Shangla and Mansehra districts while land-sliding in the vulnerable areas of these districts cannot be ruled out.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts for next 48 hours.