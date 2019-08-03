Who will become acting governor of Sindh?

KARACHI: Answers to serious and complicated constitutional, legal and political questions are being sought to install an acting governor in the wake of 10-day long absence of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who will be away to perform Haj. The Sindh Governor House has reportedly contacted the federal government to ascertain as to who should become the acting Governor of Sindh

In accordance with the constitution, Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will become the acting governor during Sindh governor' absence. But that would be a major embarrassment as the Governor House will have to be declared a sub-jail as he is under arrest in connection with the probe being conducted against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It will be very first time in the history of the province that Sindh Governor House will be declared a sub-jail.

It is reported that federal government wants that Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari should become acting governor of the province during the interim period. The consultations between the Sindh Governor House and federal government is taking place for a decision.

The federal government reportedly wants to avoid the situation in which the incumbent Speaker of Sindh Assembly, who faces probe and cases initiated by the NAB, become acting governor of the province.