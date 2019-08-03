Commissioner orders steps to beautify II Chundrigar Road

The Sindh government will spend Rs248 million on the rehabilitation of II Chundrigar Road under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) to restore the aesthetic beauty of the main commercial artery of the metropolis.

On the directive of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the local government departments will carry out major improvement work on the road from Shaheen Complex towards Tower, which includes proper designing in a thematic way. Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani visited II Chundrigar Road on Saturday along with State Bank of Pakistan Managing Director Ashraf Khan and Special Secretary Niaz Somroo.

He directed the concerned officials to construct all footpaths in a similar design and red paver for zebra crossing should be used. The artery should be free from all types of encroachments and should have no parking signs.

According to a press statement from the Commissioner Office, the provincial government had finalised the II Chundrigar beautification plan and the PC-1 had also been sent for approval by the chief minister.

Soomro, while briefing about the project to the commissioner, said that the project would be completed in six months. Shallwani said banks and offices of other stakeholders on the artery would support the project by looking after the improvement work and ensuring that vehicles of their offices were parked properly.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, it was decided that that parking would be managed in the Pakistan Railway Ground, the press statement added.

The commissioner observed that the Uni Tower, the Uni Centre and the Uni Plaza buildings did not require any maintenance or beautification work. It was also decided that a meeting with the representatives of the associations of shopkeepers and owners would be held at the Commissioner Office.