Sat Aug 03, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 3, 2019

Blood donation camps arranged to mark Police Martyrs Week

National

BR
Bureau report
August 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: A number of blood donation camps were set up at different parts of the provincial capital on Friday in connection with the Martyrs Week of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The KP Police is observing the Martyrs Day on August 4 to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force. On Friday, blood donation camps were held at different places of Peshawar and other districts where policemen and people from other walks of life donated blood.

