NAB gives away plot letters to housing society scam affectees

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday distributed possession letters of developed plots among affectees of a housing society scam.

Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), NAB Lahore Khaleequz Zaman and Director Investigation, Muhammad Rafi graced the occasion as chief guests in which 65 affectees of the housing society received possession letters amounting to Rs250 million.

Addressing the participants, Khaleequz Zaman said the owners and administrators of housing society enjoyed only conditional bail and if they failed to fulfill the promises they might face the music.

He advised the people that they should be more vigilant when investing their hard earned money in housing societies. Director Investigation at NAB Lahore, Muhammad Rafi maintained that in 2018, NAB Lahore received numerous complaints from the people against owners of the housing society, whereas, by taking cognizance the accused owners and administrator were kept in NAB custody.

Moreover, within very short period, National Accountability Bureau Lahore has been delivering developed plots to their genuine owners. Under monitoring of NAB Lahore, in next two to three months remaining blocks would also be made ready to be delivered.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Lahore has issued two years performance report in case related to Housing Sector. During October 2017 and July 2019, collectively 62 cases were taken up for investigations from which 40 cases had been settled down, whereas, remaining 22 cases of alleged illegal housing societies are under probe with National Accountability Bureau Lahore.

The tiresome efforts of NAB Lahore officers under the dynamic leadership of DG NAB Lahore, the regional Bureau remained successful in holding recovery agreements amounting to Rs3 billion from which Rs2.80 billion had been recovered from corrupt elements till date.

During the last two years, in-direct recoveries worth Rs25 billion have been made possible due to the efforts of NAB Lahore officers. Around 24,300 affectees have been benefited either in cash, plots or ready houses. Whereas, within last two years, seven corruption references have been filed in accountability courts in which 15,750 affectees are hopeful to get justice for their staked Rs24 billion.

New PSC building gets go-ahead: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmad Langrial has given permission for the construction of a five-storey building of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC).

The project, however, will be approved in the board of directors meeting, said an official after a meeting held in this connection at the Agriculture House. Chairing the meeting, Agriculture Minister Nauman Langrial approved the proposal for the construction of Punjab Seed Corporation building in Johar Town, Lahore. Consultants also informed the participants about the construction of the building and said that the initial estimated cost for construction of the building is 18 crore rupees.

Nauman Langrial said the next meeting of the board of directors would formally approve the project. He directed that the project be completed timely with transparency. There will be no compromise on the quality of the project and all construction stages would be closely monitored. He said the Punjab Seed Corporation was the backbone of Agriculture Department. He directed that all officers and employees should work diligently so that the agenda of the Punjab government's Green Revolution could be fulfilled.