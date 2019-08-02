Two girls from Thar to participate in Gothia Football event

KARACHI: Two girls from Thar will participate in Gothia Football World Cup taking place in Qingdao province of China from August 10 to 17, said Thar Foundation, the CSR affiliate of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL).

Jamna and Devi are currently enrolled in Thar Foundation school campuses of their respective villages, Aban Jo Tarr and Jeando Dars. The girls have never participated in an international tournament before. The girls have been part of a ten-day training camp in Karachi where apart from playing practice matches, they have been attending grooming classes.

Sabeen Shah, Manager Education Program of Thar Foundation, said that sustainable growth can only come about through focus on education, especially of girls.“At Thar Foundation schools we believe that by providing such opportunities to students we can help them actualise their potential,” she added.

Gothia Cup is the world’s largest international youth football tournament organised by professional football club BK Häcken and has been held annually since 1975 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Each year, around 1700 teams from 80 nations take part and they play 4500 games on 110 fields.