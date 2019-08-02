Hasan confirms his marriage date as 20th

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler, Hasan Ali Friday confirmed that he will be marrying the Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo on August 20 in Dubai.

The 25-year-old held a press conference in his hometown Gujranwala on Friday, where hesaid that the nikah ceremony will be attended by only his family and close friends. The reception and other events of his marriage will take place later. Shamia is a B-Tech degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from Manav Rachna University. She worked for Jet Airways and currently is a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines. Earlier three Pakistani cricketers, including Zaheer Abbas, Shoaib Malik and Mohsin Khan, had also their soul-mates from India.