PTI continues upsetting rivals in Senate

LAHORE:With the defeat of Opposition’s no-confidence move against Chairman Senate in the Upper House of Parliament, third precedent of creating an upset has been witnessed from a Senate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The PTI, which participated for the first time in Senate polls in the year 2015, could win six seats in its first ever contest for the Upper House. Shibli Faraz was the first PTI Senator who was pitched as the candidate for the slot of Deputy Chairman Senate against Abdul Ghafur Hyderi of JUI-F.

Shibli Faraz surprised many as he bagged 16 votes, which were 10 more than the existing votes of PTI, thus showing a clear breach in the ranks of rival parties. Though Shibli lost that election, yet the votes cast in his favour were surprising.

For the second time, it was Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who became the first ever Senator of PTI elected from Punjab while creating an upset in the March 2018 Senate polls.

At that time, the PTI had 32 MPAs in Punjab and Chaudhry Sarwar, who had joined PTI while quitting PML-N had to get at least six to seven votes to secure his position in the first count. The results were shocking for the rival party, PML-N as Chaudhry Sarwar got 44 votes which were 12 more than the actual strength of PTI.

Sarwar stood at number one position whereas PML-N, the party with the largest share in the House had to lose one seat in form of Zubair Gull, an overseas leader of Nawaz League. Similarly, Sadiq Sanjrani, the Chairman Senate whose victory was a result of a secret deal between PPP and PTI in 2017 had to counter the no-confidence move against him moved by Opposition.

However, he also proved a dark horse as he got 44 votes which were eight more than the collective strength of PTI and allies who jointly stand at 36.

The results of the no-confidence move against Sadiq Sanjrani have sparked controversy as five rejected votes had been challenged by the Opposition. Nevertheless, PTI has succeeded in creating upset.