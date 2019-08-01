Govt flayed for increasing prices of petroleum products

MULTAN: The south Punjab People’s Lawyers Forum and People’s Youth Organisation Thursday criticised recent fuel price hike.

Addressing a joint press conference at Multan District Bar Association, PLF south Punjab president Sheikh Ghiasul Haq, PYO south Punjab president Arif Shah, PLF Multan general secretary Naveed Hashmi, Manzoor Qadir Qadri and others condemned the PTI-led government for bringing more miseries and sufferings to the people by rising oil prices. Ghiasul said the PTI-led government was following the agenda of the IMF and the current price hike in the petroleum products would create more troubles for the people. He said since coming into power, the PTI-led government had been increasing the oil prices. Ghiasul said the current price hike in oil would affect all segments of society.

Naveed said the continuous hike in fuel prices was badly affecting the daily life of the masses and would increase their woes. He said the PTI government was compelling the masses to abandon vehicles and start using bicycles. He said the masses were expecting relief from the government but the petrol ‘bomb’ had dented their hopes.

He demanded withdrawal of hike in fuel prices. Arif Shah said the PTI-led government was proving that it was against the poor section of society. He said the recent oil price hike had exposed the true identity of rulers. He also demanded the release of detained opposition leadership.