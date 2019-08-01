Punjab CM orders sorting out expats’ cases

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for reviewing performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to sort out pending cases of overseas Pakistanis on urgent basis. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the chairmen of Overseas Pakistanis Committees had been posted in 29 districts whereas chairmen of the remaining seven districts would be posted soon.

He said the participation of DCs and DPOs in the meetings of district committees would be ensured which would greatly help in the solution of pending cases.

The chief minister directed the administration and police authorities to extend full cooperation to the district committees for the immediate solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis. The chief minister said the draft of new act of OPC Punjab had been prepared which would soon be finalised.