Families yet to decide Hasan’s marriage

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali clarified the news regarding to his marriage with Indian girl saying that their families have yet to meet and decide upon it.Pakistani bowler expressed that his marriage isn’t confirmed until their families meet and discuss everything. He added that he will make a public announcement soon.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowler – according to Indian media – was all set to tie the knot with an Indian girl namely Shamia Arzoo on August 20, Dunya News reported.According to reports, Shamia Arzoo belongs to Mewat – a district in the state of Haryana – and is an engineer by profession. She works in Dubai and the marriage ceremony will also be held there. Hassan Ali had met Shamia Arzoo during the World Cup, and will be the fourth Pakistani cricketer after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hasan Khan and Shoaib Malik to marry an Indian girl.