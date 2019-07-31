Umair’s treble guides KRL into Challenge Cup semis

KARACHI: Umair Ali hit a solid treble to put Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) into the semifinals when they bulldozed Police 6-1 in the third quarterfinal of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar on Wednesday.

This was also the best victory by margin from any outfit in the 15-team event being held for the first time in Peshawar.“It was indeed a fine victory,” KRL manager Ayaz Butt told ‘The News’ after his charges’ terrific display in hot conditions. Peshawar is the hottest city in Pakistan where the mercury touches 40 degree Celsius these days. Umair put the most successful side of the Challenge Cup ahead in the 45th second. This is also the fastest goal of the event.

Police, however, bounced back strongly when they brought an equaliser through Mohammad Yousuf in the 40th minute. Four minutes later Umair once again provided KRL the lead. At half time the Rawalpindi-based outfit was leading 2-1. After the interval KRL displayed fine skills with Police boys failing to match the subtle display of the country’s major outfit, conceding four more goals.

Zaid Umar extended KRL lead to 3-1 in the 53rd minute. Six minutes later Mohammad Imran further added to the misery of Police. Zeeshan Siddiqui made it 5-1 for KRL in the 80th minute before Umair completing his hat-trick in the 87th minute with a superb strike to seal a big win for his side. He said that God has given his side a good goalkeeping coach in Aslam Khan who is doing a good job.KRL will now face either Army or Navy in the semi-finals. Butt was confident of his team’s win in the semi-finals.

“The way my team is performing I am confident to qualify for final. I will witness Army-Navy game. Army are much tougher and disciplined as compared to Navy. But when forces play against each other they really play different game. When they come against us then their body language changes,” Butt said.

Wapda and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have already qualified for the last four. WAPDA had beaten defending champions Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 3-0 while SSGC had overpowered Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 1-0 in their quarter-finals.

KRL are the most successful team of the event’s history, having won it in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Butt said that he had not kept four newly-inducted players in the side for this event.