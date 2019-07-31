Amir’s wife defends her husband

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s wife Narjis Amir has defended her husband saying he will always play for Pakistan.Refuting rumours that Mohammad Amir might settle in Britain and play for England, Narjis Amir in an Instagram post said that Amir is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country Pakistan. Narjis went on to say, “Not just him even if our child Minsa ever wants to play cricket she will represent Pakistan like her father as it’s his wish.”

She said that Amir has retired from test cricket only not cricket. He has done that so he could give more to one day and T20 and make his country proud like always, she said. The wife further said, “I wish peace to all the negative people out there may Allah help u positivity is a great blessing from Allah may all the negative people be blessed with that.” Amir, 27, announced his retirement from test cricket on July 26 and plans to focus only on limited overs cricket now.