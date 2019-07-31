close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
14 sale points approved for sacrificial animals

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Wednesday approved 14 sale points for sacrificial animals across the district. According to the notification, only 14 points on specific spots would be allowed. Tehsil Gujrat will have 7 sale points, Tehsil Kharian 5 and Tehsil Sarai Alamgir 2. Sale points at Tehsil Gujrat will established on Shah Jahangir Road, Old Fruit Mandi GT Road, Mehmand Chak Bhimber Road, Sargodha Road Overhead Bridge, Cattle Market Saroki, Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah.

