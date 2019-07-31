‘Move against Senate chairman won’t succeed’

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said religion is not about creating chaos among people, adding Inshallah those who are using Islam for their dirty political agenda will fail in their endeavours.

“Madaris have no link with terrorism. Only love, peace and brotherhood are taught there,” the governor said while talking to Secretary-General Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Hanif Jalandhri, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Abdul Khabeer Azad and other delegations.

Those who are conspiring against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani are not working for democracy and the country. They are merely pushing their personal agendas. The opposition will be unsuccessful in its agenda of chaos,” the governor said.

The governor said under the leadership of Imran Khan, the federal and Punjab governments are working hard for reforms in Madaris and striving to provide them better facilities. He said the government is trying to bring reforms in Madaris and in entire education system.

One nation one education system is our goal. The representatives of Madaris are in national curriculum committee. We want to resolve the issues and difficulties of Madaris and for students studying there are respected and honoured in everywhere, he said.

Talking to the PTI leaders, the governor said despite hurdles created by the enemies the PTI’s government, it is progressing ahead. We will pull the country out of economic crisis and make it an economically strong and stable country. We will provide our next generations with Naya Pakistan.

Pro-democracy and pro-people senators are standing with Sadiq Sanjrani and they will decide in favour of Sadiq Sanjrani, the governor said. Package for doctors lauded: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has said the Punjab government has won the hearts of all the doctors by increasing their allowances manifold.

The allowances will be paid to the doctors and professors of PGMI/AMC/LGH along with the salary of July on August, he said, adding that now it was the duty of the doctor community to act upon the health vision of the government and provide best possible services to the patients in response to the historic package awarded to them by the present provincial government.

Alfareed Zafar said that the remarkable increase in the basic teaching allowance had been made and for grade 17 it had been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 22,778 which was no doubt a historic step.

Similarly, for grade 18 this increase will be from Rs 1,000 to Rs.28,763, grade 19 from Rs 1,000 to Rs 29,605 and grade 20 from Rs 1,000 to Rs 34,545.

The PGMI/LGH principal said that the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) had also been increased for grade 17 from Rs 4,000 to Rs.22,778, grade 18 from Rs 4,000 to Rs28,763, grade 19 from Rs.6,000 to Rs 29,605 and grade 20 from Rs6,000 to Rs34,545.

Prof Alfareed Zafar said Health Professional Allowance (HPA) had also been enhanced for grade 18 from Rs19,175 to Rs28,763, grade 19 from Rs19,100 to Rs29,605 and grade from 20 Rs19,192 to Rs34,545 which is great news for the doctor community.

He said all the increases in pay package announced in the budget by the Punjab government which were 10 per cent for grade 1 to 16 and five per cent for grade 17 to 20 had also been included in the salaries of July. He hoped the special incentives would help improve performance of the doctor community.