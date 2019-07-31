BA/BSc pass percentage 45.41

LAHORE: Punjab University on Wednesday announced the results of BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 with the overall pass percentage of 45.41.

Total 206,626 candidates appeared in the exams and 93,829 passed the exams. As many as 118,539 candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination part-I 2019 and 50,475 passed the exam, with the pass percentage of 42.58. Total 85,537 candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination part-II, 2019 and 41,581 of them passed the exam, with the pass percentage of 48.61. Total 58 candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (Composite) and six of them passed the exam, with the pass percentage was10.34.

The total number of the candidate appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (Special Categories) was 2,492 out of whom 1,767 candidates passed the exams while the pass percentage was 70.91. The total number the candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (male) was 61,120 out of whom 19,946 candidates passed the exam, with the pass percentage was 32.63. Total candidates appeared in BA/BSc annual examination 2019 (female) were 1,45,506 out of whom 73,883 candidates passed the exam, with the pass percentage was 50.77.

BSc student Noshaba Zafar got overall first position and obtained 714 marks while BSc student Iqra Anmol got second position by securing 682 marks and BSc student Abeeha Fatima stood third by securing 673marks.

In BA, Tooba Afzal stood first by securing 646 marks while Aneezah Ahmad stood second by securing 631 marks and Sadaf Faryad stood third by obtaining 628 marks.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said that girls are working very hard and that’s why they are securing top positions in examinations. He urged the women to play their active role in the national development. He said no nation could prosper without women’s contribution.

He was addressing the result announcement and prize distribution ceremony held in the honour of top position holders of BA/BSc annual examinations 2019 at Al Raazi Hall of the university. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Acting Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz, Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javaid, Deputy Controller Khuram Inayat, position holder students and their parents were also present. Prof Niaz Ahmed said that usually the university announced BA/BSc results in the last week of August or early September, however, this time Department of Examination had prepared the result of 204,626 candidates in just 42 days. He congratulated the controller of examinations and his team for the achievement.

He said that due to this effort, the university had started admissions at master’s level from August 1. The VC said that female students belonging to humble background had secured top positions, which was the proof of their hard work. He said that in the last one year, PU’s international ranking had improved and it had been declared number one in the natural sciences research.

He said the PU administration was ensuring quality at all levels and curriculum of all academic programmes had been revised on modern lines. He said that the university was also ensuring quality at MPhil and PhD levels and that’s why MPhil and PhD admissions were being offered in only those disciplines in which student-teacher ratio was according to the required standard. He advised the male students to work hard and come forward.

Congratulating the top position holder students, their parents and teachers, the VC announced provision of scholarships and waive off tuition fee for the top position holders on obtaining admission to Punjab University. Acting Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz said that the staff of Department of Examinations had worked day and night and prepared the results in just 42 days. He said that according to the university rules, top positions went to only those candidates who secured maximum marks in first attempt. Later, the VC distributed prizes and shields among the position holder students.

MoU: A research memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore and Leads University, UK, has been signed. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest of the MoU signing ceremony. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr Shehnaz, Dr Landa from Leads University, UK and Dr Hussain Jafri, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Prof Aamir Zaman Khan and Prof Dr Landa signed the MoU document.

The health minister while addressing the ceremony said that research was an integral part for enhancing the students’ abilities and vision. She called the MoU with Leads University, UK, a good omen for FJMU. She stated that research culture would be promoted as provision of modern health care facilities can only be ensured by focusing and promoting advanced research.