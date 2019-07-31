Available resource to be optimally utilised to safeguard aerial frontiers: air chief

“Available resources are to be optimally utilised to ensure operational readiness for safeguard of aerial frontiers,” said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, on Wednesday.

He was addressing an Air Staff Presentation meeting held at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, said a press release. The Air Staff Presentation is quarterly held to take stock of the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing the principal staff officers, air officers, field commanders and airmen, the air chief further said that being the custodians of a sparkling legacy of brave air warriors, each personnel of the PAF displayed selfless devotion and matchless grit during Operation “Swift Retort”.

He added, “We thank Almighty Allah for giving us the strength to valiantly fight against the aggression of our adversary.” He also reiterated his resolve to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in the future as well.