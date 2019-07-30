Demanding facility for Sanaullah is a joke: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday the convicts serving sentence for committing corruption and the accused detained for narcotics smuggling are not political prisoners, but criminals of the

nation.

In a message, Dr Awan said Shahbaz Sharif's demand of a five-star hotel living facility for Rana Sanaullah was a joke with other prisoners.

“Shahbaz Sahab! Wake up from the dream of monarchy and face the reality of Naya Pakistan, where without any discrimination rule of law is being applied. Now the institutions are not working under the wishes of Zill-e-Subhani but the Constitution and the law,” she emphasized.