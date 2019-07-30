Cop commits suicide in Chitral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his official pistol on the premises of the Police Lines early Tuesday, official said. DSP Zafar Ahmed said that Nazarban Shah, police constable, hailing from Garam Chasham, Mogh, was found dead on the premises of the Police Lines.
