CJP chairs meeting on security of Saarc law conference

ISLAMABAD: A high level meeting was held here at the Supreme Court chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

The meeting was attended by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad to discuss security arrangements regarding the upcoming SAARCLAW Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad in September, 2019.

Chief Justices, Judges and lawyers of SAARC member countries will be attending the conference. The meeting was also attended by DG ISI, DG IB, IGP Islamabad and office bearers of SAARCLAW.

During the meeting, issues like issuance of visas to delegates, security of the delegates, travel arrangements, hotel accommodations and related matters were comprehensively discussed.