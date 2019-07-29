Future of corrupt politicians bleak: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Monday said the future of money makers from politics the 'Sharif brothers' was dark and now they were seeking relief from national institutions.

In a statement, he said that in New Pakistan, "We are basically trying to bring change to the living standard of the public ans asked as to why pioneers of political victimization were getting worried from accountability of the NAB?" The public has rejected the agenda of all corrupt politicians."

He mentioned that corrupt politicians had bankrupted the country after looting public taxes. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "We will run all national institutions very transparently. There is no space for corrupt politicians in Pakistani politics, he said and added the world was looking to punish corrupt politicians who looted the public. The corrupt opposition did not do anything for the public even after ruling the country for thirty years, he added.