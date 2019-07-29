Woman martyred in Indian firing across LoC

ISLAMABAD: Indian security forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary have once again initiated a killing spree, which saw an innocent woman Rehmat Jan martyred in Mandhar village while 28-year-old Munir Hussain from Katchar village sustained grave injuries.

India has been warned about ‘strategic miscalculations’ which could arise given these unprovoked firing across the LoC.

The unprovoked fire from across the LoC also saw three civilians, Muhammad Naeem, 30-year-old, Zainab Bibi, 57-year-old, resident of Kirni village, 30-year-old Begum Jan, residents of Mandhar village sustaining serious injuries.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday by Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Muhammad Faisal, who condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

These deliberate targeting of civilians is nothing new for the Indian security forces where they train their guns on the populated areas.

“This is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation”, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner was told.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

“The director general (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions”, a statement from the Foreign Office said.