Pakistan to restore visa services for Afghan nationals

KABUL: Pakistan's embassy in Kabul announced on Sunday that it will resume routine consular services from Monday after Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman assured that a gang of conmen operating in the premises will be "immediately busted".

Earlier, the embassy had issued a press release, saying that visas issued to Afghan nationals will be restricted and will only be issued to patients, the elderly, women and businessmen.

The step was taken due to a "gang" of conmen that harassed and extorted money from visa applicants to grant them access to the embassy's consular section, the statement said. The members of the group carried around sticks in their hands and had the support of the police.

The embassy said that regular visa service will not be restored until Afghan authorities deal with the group.

Another press release was issued later that announced that the decision had been reversed after a meeting between Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

Zaman assured Khan that the authorities will take action against the group that was involved in harassing and extorting money from visa applicants. Zaman further said that a “full inquiry will be conducted and necessary measures will be put in place to prevent such criminals from operating near and about the embassy premises”, the press statement read.