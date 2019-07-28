First shelter home inaugurataed in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday said administrative institutions were showing good results.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony for the first ‘shelter home’ for the homeless and the poor at the General Bus Stand in Sialkot City, the adviser appreciated the services of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Bilal Haider for constructing a ‘state-of-the-art’ shelter home in the city under the public-private partnership.

He said the government would keep its help in facilitating the needy.

The DC said the shelter home for males initially consisted of 16 beds and food would also be provided to the residents of the home two times. He said soon a shelter home would also be established in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Daska. Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, the vice chairman Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Mallhi, the District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz and other were also present on the occasion.

WOMAN, SON INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: A woman and her son suffered injuries when a roof of their house caved in after heavy rains.

According to police, a portion of the roof of a mud house collapsed in Moutrah village, injuring Abida Bibi, 30, and her son Ali Haider, 7.

They both were rushed to a local hospital.

FATHER ADMINISTERS POISON TO 5 KIDS: A man Sunday administered poison to his five children over a domestic dispute. According to police, Javed poisoned his children Kainat, 16, Umer, 14, Hamza, 13, Munahal, 12 and Aliza, 8 after mixing in cold drinks in Rehmatabad in the limits of Sadr Sialkot police. The children were rushed to a local hospital where they were stable. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

WATER FLOW IN RIVERS, NULLAHS NORMAL: The flow of water in all rivers and nullahs flowing in Sialkot district was reported as normal on Sunday. According to official sources, flow of water in the River Chenab at Maral Headworks was 69,853 cusecs. The flow of water in the River Jammu Tavi and the River Munawar Tavi was 8,064 cusecs and 1,842 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, flow of water in nullah Daik near Kngra, nullah Aaik near Oura and nullah Palkhu near Cantonment area was reported as normal at 668, 902 cusecs and 132 cusecs, respectively.

5 POWER THIEVES HELD: Police Sunday arrested five people on the report of relevant Gepco officials on charges of power theft.

Sadder Sialkot police arrested Kamran Hussain and Naeem, Sabzpir police Mubarak Ali, Phalora police Karamat Ali and Qila Kallerwala police arrested Ali Imran and booked them for power theft.