MP Robin Walker appointed Scotland office minister

EDINBURGH: Newly appointed Scotland Office Minister Robin Walker has said he will work to ensure that the union thrives “through Brexit and beyond”.

Walker, who has been the MP for Worcester since 2010, was named as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Scotland Office on Friday.

He replaces Ian Duncan, who is moving to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. As well as working in the Scotland Office, Walker will also work in the Northern Ireland Office.

On Twitter, Walker wrote: “A huge honour to be made Minister for the union working with @BorisJohnson @ScotSecofState & @NIOgov - our precious union deserves to thrive through brexit & beyond.

“I will work with colleagues all across the UK to ensure that it does.” Walker, who was educated at St Paul’s School in London and at Balliol College, Oxford, will work with Alister Jack at the Scotland Office after he was appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland earlier this week. Jack was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a replacement for David Mundell, who had held the job since 2015 under David Cameron. SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said the appointment was further evidence of Scotland being ignored by Westminster. He said: “This is another humiliating snub for Ruth Davidson, whose influence is rapidly ebbing away and who must be concerned a leadership challenge will be in sight.

“It is staggering that Boris Johnson thought a Brexiteer Tory MP for Worcester would be a better appointment to the Scotland Office than any of the Scottish Tories - revealing their lack of talent.

“Yet again, Scotland is being ignored by Westminster, and Robin Walker’s appointment demonstrates how little regard the Tory government has for Scotland’s views and interests.”