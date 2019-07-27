close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
AFP
July 28, 2019

Indian navy rescues hundreds stranded on train in floods

World

AFP
July 28, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian navy helicopters and emergency service boats came to the rescue of more than 800 people stranded on a train in floods near Mumbai on Saturday. The Mahalaxmi Express left Mumbai late on Friday for Kolhapur but travelled only 60 kilometres before it became stranded after a river burst its banks in torrential rain, covering the tracks.

The train was stuck for about 12 hours in Thane district before authorities called in the Indian navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who deployed helicopters, boats, and divers.

Indian Railways said the train was emptied in about five hours after the operation started. Nine pregnant women were among those taken off.

Aerial images showed boats taking people wearing life jackets away from the stricken train, trapped in a sea of muddy brown water that covered surrounding fields. Ambulances and at least 37 doctors were sent to treat passengers, who were also given food and water, Indian Railways said.

