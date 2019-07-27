Modern tourism

This refers to the article ‘Hunza: beyond tourism’ (July 26) by Amir Hussain. The writer has aptly highlighted the challenges this beautiful valley is facing. Hunza is unique in many ways. The literacy rate is much higher compared to adjoining areas and the locals are well known for their politeness and tolerant attitude in their day to day dealings. The area has a rich cultural background and its natural beauty is internationally recognized.

There is an urgent need to preserve its natural beauty by keeping a check on haphazard construction of commercial buildings and hotels. It is distressing to say that much of the youth of Hunza is being forced to migrate from Hunza due to the lack of facilities, including water and power shortages. The provincial government should pay special attention to Hunza due to the potential it offers for the development of Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston , USA