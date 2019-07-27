Test of logic

The ICC World Test Championship is not worthy of the approval and excitement it generates with the number of illogical rules and regulations they have in place. This is the first test tournament organized by the ICC and it is scheduled to begin on August 1 with the first test match played between England and Australia. The matches will be played by top nine teams ranked in the ICC test ranking. The championship is not conducted as a standalone tournament and will go on for a period of two years.

A total of six series will be played by each team which will choose their opposition, three of which will be played at home and three away from home, in the end the final top two teams will have a match to decide the winner in June 2021. Well known cricket personalities have not liked the idea. Commentator Ramiz Raja presented his thoughts on the event, commenting that the time period it will last over is too long and it should be a standalone tournament. My perception on this topic is quite similar; if such a contest is being conducted it should have been a single tournament. Nevertheless, I wish our team good luck and hope that they play well.

Asaad Hussain

Karachi