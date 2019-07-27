close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Global threat

Newspost

 
July 28, 2019

Historically after the industrial revolution global warming has become known to be a catastrophic threat to the stability, peace and progress of the modern world. It is defined as the gradual rise in the average temperature of atmosphere of the earth. The excessive use of non-renewable resources of energy, deforestation and overpopulation all contribute directly or indirectly to the threat of global warming. According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, two billion tons of ice melted in Greenland on one day alone.

As a result of this threat many different kinds of natural disasters have been becoming a common sight to see around the globe. Coastal flooding, droughts, hurricanes and earthquakes have become increasingly frequent as the years have passed. Global warming has set a precedent for rising sea levels, increased risks of wild fires and the extinction of many coral reefs. The world has to make collective efforts towards finding effective solutions to this extinction level threat and make policies to give awareness to the masses to do their part before it is too late for the damage to be reversed.

Abdul B Jagirani

Larkana

