Hafeez to play for Patriots

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has signed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Hafeez will replace South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen, who will be unavailable due to international commitments, with South Africa set to tour India in September-October.

This will be Hafeez’s second stint with the CPL franchise. He had been part of the squad in 2017, when the team finished runners-up, losing the final to Trinbago Knight Riders.

In that season, Hafeez struck 120 runs at an average of 17.14 in nine matches and took seven wickets. He had also played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2013 and 2014.

Overall, Hafeez has scored 412 runs in 27 CPL matches at an average of 19.61 and a strike rate of 105.37, and has taken 17 wickets at 28.41 while conceding 5.78 runs per over.

Hafeez was one of the Pakistan’s better performers in an otherwise disappointing World Cup campaign, where the side finished fifth out of ten teams. He scored 253 runs in eight matches, ending up as the third-highest run-getter for the side in the tournament, at an average of 31.62, and took two wickets.

The CPL will be played between September 4 and October 12, with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots featuring in the opening match against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. — Cricinfo