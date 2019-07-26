Nawaz’ adviser Irfan Siddiqui held for ‘violating tenancy law’

ISLAMABAD: Police Friday arrested Irfan Siddiqui, noted columnist and adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and shifted him to Ramna police station, his son informed media.

Geo News, citing police sources, reported Siddiqui had been arrested for violating tenancy law. Another person, Iqbal, has also been arrested. It is learnt Siddiqui had rented out his house without informing police and a case under Section 188 of the relevant law is also registered in the police station.