PAF throw NBP out of National Challenge Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) put National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) out of the event with a 3-0 win over them to finish as Group A leaders on a crucial day of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar on Friday.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, PAF showed enormous confidence on the field, ending NBP’s hopes of making it to the last-eight stage of the 15-team event being held for the first time in Peshawar.

After a barren first half, Sohail Junior put PAF ahead in the 47th minute. Faisal and international striker Mansoor Khan hit one goal apiece in the stoppage time to seal a commanding win for the defending champions.

“We played aggressively today,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’.

“I had asked my boys to go all out as we wanted to finish as group champions and we achieved our target. Had we not missed some chances we could have won by eight or nine goals,” said Arshad, a former international.

This was indeed another pathetic event for NBP being coached by Nasir Ismail.

In another outing of this group, Police crushed Asia Ghee Mills 6-0 to qualify for quarter-finals as the runners-up.

Army blasted their way into the quarter-finals when they beat Railways 1-0 in their Group C match on Thursday night. Ali Reza scored the only goal of the match, in the 59th minute.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) are also expected to qualify for the quarter-finals from this group.

On Saturday (today) in a crucial Group D match WAPDA and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) will collide at the Tehmas Khan Stadium. Both have qualified for the last-eight stage. The result will decide the group champions.