Fri Jul 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Haripur police to observe Shuhada week

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

HARIPUR: The Haripur police would observe Shuhada week from July 29 to August 4 to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Police Department. A press release issued from the office of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Jan here on Thursday said by different programmes would be arranged.

Sports competitions would be organized with the collaboration of the civil society organizations and different political parties. Seminars, candle vigils , visits to the families of fallen policemen and officers would be part of the activities.

