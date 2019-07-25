Reference against judgesLawyers to observe nationwide strike tomorrow: PBC

ISLAMABAD: The lawyers throughout the country will observe nationwide strike on 27th July, 2019 (Saturday) to condemn filing of mala fide references by the government against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Judge Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha, Judge High Court of Sindh and they will hold protest meetings in their respective bar rooms and also wear black arms bands.

Syed Amjad Shah, Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) in statement issued on Thursday said that the ‘2nd All Pakistan Lawyers Convention’ will be held on Saturday (27th July, 2019) in premises of the Islamabad Bar Association, F-8 Markaz, Islamabad which will be attended by lawyers from whole of Pakistan.

Earlier the first one was held at Peshawar on July 13, 2019. He said that the legal fraternity has launched a national movement against the ill-motivated move of the government against independent judges of the superior courts aiming at to subdue the independent judiciary. He said that the lawyers, besides condemning the mala fide references against the said judges, will also consider other important matters pertaining to system of dispensation of justice.

Amjad Shah recalled that the recent statement of the Chief Justice of Pakistan emphasising for launching of a movement for restoration of the dignity of the legal profession “Tehreek-e-Bahali Izat-e-Wukla”, has not been taken receptively by the Bar rather the Bar has expressed its reservations thereon. He said that there may be some untoward incidents involving individual advocates, not commensurate to the dignity and respect of advocates but on that account the lawyer fraternity cannot be held responsible, as a whole. Referring to the recent what he termed the unfortunate cases of the Judge Arshad Malik, Shaukat Hayat, Civil Judge, Rawalpindi and the unbecoming conduct of District Judge, Rawalpindi, he said that it is imperative that the said cases thoroughly investigated to be followed by strict action against the delinquent judges as per the law, in the larger interest of the judiciary and to safeguard its respect and dignity.