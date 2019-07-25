High flood alert issued for Chenab, Jhelum

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFCD) has issued warning on Thursday for very high floods in upstream of River Chenab at Marala and its downstream along with River Chenab owing to torrential rain across the country.

The FFCD has warned that the highest level of floods could occur at Mangla Dam in river Jhelum, whereas in Chenab, maximum level floods are expected in Marala in next 20 hours.According to the Division, moderate flooding is likely at Nowshera and Tarbela in the Kabul and Sindh rivers. Earlier today, persistent torrential rain badly disrupted life across several cities of Pakistan on Thursday, turning streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claimed two lives in Islamabad.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated moderate to heavy falls is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Heavy rain is continuing in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad since Wednesday.