Rainwater exposes authorities’ claims

GUJRANWALA: The recent downpour Thursday left several parts of the district under knee-deep water, exposing tall claims of the local administration and other civic agencies of handling monsoon rains.

Pedestrians and motorists were seen facing a great deal of difficulty due to rainwater in various localities, especially Civil Lines, Hospital Road, Commissioner Road, Jinnah Road, Dhulley, Model Town, Satellite Town Market, Pasrur Road, Fareed Town, Peoples Colony and other areas.

The district administration and Wasa have failed to remove the water. Traffic jams were witnessed at major thoroughfares.

DC MONITORS WASA’S OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Thursday visited different parts of the city after heavy rain and monitored Wasa’s operational activities to drain out the rainwater.

She directed the Wasa authorities to increase the number of machines/equipment and manpower for draining out rainwater from low-lying areas.

Later, the DC visited the Nullah Palkhu and Lohriwala and monitored the flood situation. Irrigation officers briefed the DC on the water level in the Nullahs and the River Chenab.

The DC directed all officers concerned to be alert during monsoon season and report flow of water in the river and Nullahs to DC office control room daily.