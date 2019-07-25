close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

Pakistan end IC Junior Challenge without a point

Sports

Our Corresponden
July 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan lost against Japan in the Asia/Oceania International Club Rod Laver Junior Tennis Challenge that concluded in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Pakistan lost 0-4, 0-4 in boys’ singles and 0-4, 0-4 in girls’ singles.

They lost 1-4, 2-4 in boys’ doubles and 0-4, 0-4 in girls’ doubles.

Pakistan lost against Australia 1-5, 0-6 against Hong Kong, 0-6 against India, and 0-6 against Japan, thus, securing zero points.

Pakistan’s team comprised Yahya Ehtisham, Hasheesh Kumar, Varisha Khan, and Versha Das. Khalid Rehmani was the manager and Kamran Ahmed the coach.

