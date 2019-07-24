close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Pak physically disabled team beats Bob Woolmer Academy

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan physically disabled cricket team beat Bob Woolmer Cricket Academy by 29 runs in a Twenty20 practice match during their training camp at the National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 195-7 with Jahanzaib Tiwana scoring 31 off 17 balls with four fours and two sixes. Hamza Hameed contributed 27 off 33 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Wajid Alam made 20 not out off 11 balls with two fours and one six.

Bob Woolmer Academy managed only 166-7. Ahsan Zaidi scored 35 off 22 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. Samiullah made 31 not out off 12 balls, striking three sixes and three fours. Faaiz Awais made 30 off 14 balls, which included four sixes and one four.

