Lawmaker says govt not helping Chitral flood victims

CHITRAL: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has said the government has failed to help the victims of the Golen valley flood.

Talking to reports here, he said the flood caused by the outburst of glaciers damaged infrastructure, bridges and houses in the valley.

He said the authorities did not take any measures for the restoration of power generation from the powerhouse in Chitral. The lawmaker alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got votes in the name of justice but it failed to provide justice to people. The Maulana said that people would protest if the government did not repair the powerhouse, Golen Road and ensure supply of drinking water. Regarding black day being marked today (Thursday), the lawmaker said the JUI-F had already given a call and long march would also be held in Peshawar while black day would be observed across the country against what he called anti-people policies of the government.

Maulana Abdur Rehman, Hafiz Inam Memon, Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir, Mufti Matiur Rehman and others were also present.