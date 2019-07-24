Air chief visits Poland’s military command

KARACHI: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters on Wednesday.

Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan was received by General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lt. General Jaroslaw Mika while 1st Deputy Commander, Major General Jan Sliwka and Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola, Inspector Polish Air Force were also present on the occasion. He was also presented the guard of honour by the Polish Armed Forces.

The Air Chief highlighted the selfless contributions by the Polish officers during the infancy of PAF and acknowledged their role in its development and modernisation. The military leaderships of both countries agreed to expand mutual collaboration and defence ties in general and the air forces in particular.

Later, Mujahid Anwar met Marek Lapinski, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and Major General Dariusz Lukowski, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, and discussed various issues of bilateral interests and cooperation.-