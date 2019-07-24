Two MC employees drown in canal

FAISALABAD: Two employees of Municipal Corporation (MC) drowned in Rakh Branch canal near Kashmir Bridge on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, sanitary workers Shahbaz Saleem, 20, was taking bath in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge when slipped and drowned. His colleague Ditta Masih, 28, jumped into the canal to rescue Shahbaz, but he also drowned. Rescue 1122 divers fished out the bodies.