Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Indian high commissioner calls on Punjab governor

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

LAHORE: Indian High Commissioner Ajay Biseria and First Secretary Chera King called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar Wednesday.

The governor on the occasion said Pakistan wants friendly relations with all its neighbours including India. To improve Pakistan-India ties, we need to find a sustainable solution of Kashmir issue and it has to be done on priority basis, he added. The governor said International Sikh Convention will be held at the Governor’s House on August 31st and Sikhs from around the world will attend the convention. Terrorism has no religion and to eliminate it every country will have to make efforts in this connection, he added. Indian High Commissioner said India is working speedily for building Kartarpur terminal that will be inaugurated in November.

