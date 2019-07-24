Monsoon rains likely in Sindh from Sunday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday said the monsoon rains were likely to start in Sindh, including Karachi, by the end of the current week, adding that the weather system brewing in the Bay of Bengal could cause rains in the province from July 28 to 31.

“A low pressure area is being formed in the Bay of Bengal and we are expecting it to move towards Sindh in the days to come. We will be able to make a more accurate forecast after next 24-36 hours but at the moment, we are expecting some rains in the province by the end of the current week or by the start of next week,” Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer at the PMD, said this while talking to The News.

Weather pundits said despite the onset of monsoon season in Pakistan from July 15 and some good showers in the upper areas of the country, Pakistan was still facing rain deficits with Sindh facing a monsoon rain deficit of over 80 per cent, but they were expecting August to be a rainy month.

Sarfraz maintained that PMD officials were keeping a close eye over monsoon currents and heavy and extremely heavy rains alert had already been issued for upper areas of the country which could cause flood-like situation in the rivers.

PMD officials said according to the existing models, Sindh was expected to receive slightly less than normal monsoon rains this season and possibility of some intense spells of rains creating problems for people and authorities could not be ruled out in different cities of the province.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani directed the officials concerned to be fully prepared to perform their duties to meet the challenges of rain emergency. He asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the other concerned departments to implement a contingency plan and accelerate cleanliness and desilting of all nullahs prior to the monsoon season.

He stated this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the arrangements of monsoon at his office on Wednesday. The deputy commissioners of all districts briefed Shallwani about the progress in their respective districts according to the contingency plan.

The Pakistan Army also briefed about their plans and arrangements for the upcoming rainy season, and offered their technical support and assistance to provide basic training and refresher courses to the provincial government officials.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the commissioner office informed that all nullahs had been cleaned before the monsoon, and the cleanliness work would be repeated if needed. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district municipal corporations and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board also briefed about their arrangements.

Shallwani had urged all deputy commissioners and other officials to play their due role to implement the plan prior to the rainfall. He said that it was a primary duty of the deputy commissioners to coordinate with all the civic agencies. He also stressed that all rain drains should be cleaned from filth and from all kinds of encroachments in the city.

He also stressed upon the need for basic training and refresher courses for all operational staff of all the departments. He asked all the civic agencies to send their staff list to the Pakistan Army. The army, he said, would facilitate and assist the district administration in rescue and relief operation if needed after the rainfall.

The various civil defense and fire departments of different agencies would also remain at standby, and they would also send their technical staff for training. Shallwani directed K-Electric officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city as recently the KE had major breakdowns after a mild rainfall in the city.