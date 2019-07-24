TMB appoints new CEO

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) has appointed Mohammad Mudassar Aqil as the bank’s new CEO, a statement said on Wednesday.

He will officially join the bank on November 1, 2019, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Mudassar has been actively involved in the banking and microfinance industry. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of FINCA Microfinance Bank since 2011. Mudassar is a mission centered person with an established experience in leading change. Prior to joining FINCA, he spent 14 years with leading commercial banks in Pakistan and the United States. He also serves as a Director on the Board of Pakistan Microfinance Network.

Commenting on his new appointment Mohammad Mudassar Aqil said, “As part of my efforts I look forward to realizing Telenor Microfinance Bank’s commitment and I am hopeful that together we will redouble our efforts in bringing financial empowerment to our society as a whole.”