Sun survives scare at world swim meet

GWANGJU, South Korea: Three-time champion Sun Yang survived a fright in the 800 metres freestyle heats Tuesday, while American Katie Ledecky pulled out of the women’s 1,500m freestyle final in the World Swimming Championships on “medical grounds”.

Ledecky withdrew from the morning’s 200m free heats in Gwangju and was assessed by doctors before deciding to also skip the 1,500m final later on Tuesday — an event she has crushed at the last three world championships.

Sun, who retained his 400m title at the weekend and was favourite to add the 200m title in Tuesday’s late final, clocked a pedestrian seven minutes, 48.12 seconds — but his attempt to conserve energy almost backfired as he squeezed through in eighth spot for the 800m final.

“I went to bed at two this morning and got up at 7:40,” said the 10-time world-title winner, who has become embroiled in another simmering feud with Australian rival Mack Horton.

“It was my fifth swim this week while most of the others were having their first race. But I don’t want to give up any of the events, whether 200 or 800. I’ll try to cope.”