Bilawal says he supports govt efforts to engage world

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Tuesday that for the sake greater national interest, everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world, and for this reason, he would support the government’s efforts unconditionally.

The PPP chairman posted messages on Twitter, in which he said that he would continue to provide constructive criticism when needed.

In an earlier tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said that he has several reservations about the prime minister, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal policies. At the end of his tweet the PPP chairman said that he would always support Pakistan first.

“I‘ve many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics & economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad particularly his jalsa is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent Pakistan not just PTI,” he said in his first tweet.

In second tweet, he said, “Having said that in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I therefor unconditionally support government’s efforts. Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support Pakistan first.”

While appreciating the tweet of Bilawal, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman said that on Twitter, “This is how it’s done. To us Pakistan’s interests in the global arena come first. Not political point scoring.”

Sherry Rehman stated that the PPP will not fall prey to undignified name-calling for the sake of petty personal satisfactions.