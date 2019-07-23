close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

First lady to open PNCA exhibition

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Islamabad :The Pakistan National Council of Arts in collaboration with the Special communication Organisation will organise a painting exhibition on its premises today (Wednesday) under the theme of 'My Land - My People'.

The chief guest of the event will be the first lady, Samina Alvi. Paintings have been created by the students from different schools of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the cultural heritage of their respective regions.

The artwork of young students will be meant to generate positivity in society through highlighting the cultural values and scenic views of northern areas of Pakistan. The event will continue until June 30.

