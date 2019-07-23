close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

LAHORE : Scattered rain was observed in the city on Tuesday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said seasonal low lay over western Balochistan.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and lower parts of the country. They predicted rain/ wind-thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Kakul, Parachinar, Malamjabba, Badin, Tandojam, Dahli, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand, Jaccobabad, Diplo, Karachi, Thattha, Mirpur Khas, Muzaffarabad, Gari Dupatta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Quetta, Sahiwal, Murree, Islamabad and Attock. Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37.5°C and minimum was 28.8°C.

