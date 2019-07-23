tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has appointed Senator Kamil Ali Agha as Punjab PML-Q general-secretary.
Decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting in which Senator Kamil Ali Agha's meritorious services for the party were duly appreciated.
