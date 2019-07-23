close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has appointed Senator Kamil Ali Agha as Punjab PML-Q general-secretary.

Decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting in which Senator Kamil Ali Agha's meritorious services for the party were duly appreciated.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore